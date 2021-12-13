Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $82.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

TOL opened at $74.61 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

