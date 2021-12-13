Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Forestar Group worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOR opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

