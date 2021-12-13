Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 40,098 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

OFIX opened at $30.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.