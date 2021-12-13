Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,395 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,395 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.03% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $121.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.45. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.49 and a 52 week high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

