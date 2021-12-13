Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,201 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Investors Title by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Title by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title stock opened at $214.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.56. The company has a market cap of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $18.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

