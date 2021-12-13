Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,565,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $72,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.