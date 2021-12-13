Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

