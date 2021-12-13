WeOwn (CHX) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $113,793.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006838 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

