West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $51.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. Analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.244 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.