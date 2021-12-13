West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 420,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,939,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 217,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Shares of SLF opened at $54.53 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

