West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 562,851 shares of company stock valued at $42,563,258. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.72. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

