West Family Investments Inc. Invests $70,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $2,649,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $35,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ELP stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

