West Family Investments Inc. Invests $70,000 in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,447,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:ELP opened at $5.60 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

