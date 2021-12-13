West Family Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,829 Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,377 shares of company stock worth $4,969,510 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $159.76 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.05 and a 52 week high of $161.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.