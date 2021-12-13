West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after acquiring an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

BBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.56 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

