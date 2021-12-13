West Family Investments Inc. Sells 2,537 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BCS shares. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.