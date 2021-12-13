West Family Investments Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 278,508 shares of company stock worth $60,662,405 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $226.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

