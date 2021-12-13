West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11,561.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $164.69 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $116.70 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.665 per share. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

