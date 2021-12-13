Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 218,650 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 272.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,650 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 376.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

