Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Amundi bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after purchasing an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after acquiring an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $476.20 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $478.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.83 and a 200 day moving average of $433.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.