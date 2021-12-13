Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE:HUM opened at $461.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.41. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.