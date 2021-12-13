Westpac Banking Corp Has $39.60 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,033 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

