Westpac Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 107,096 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

