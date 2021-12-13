Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,682 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $237.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

