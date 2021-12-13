Westpac Banking Corp Sells 86,543 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $97,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

