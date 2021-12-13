Westpac Banking Corp Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $50,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $642.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

