Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $66,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

BATS:ACES traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 127,966 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74.

