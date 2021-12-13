Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $473,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 294.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.20. The company had a trading volume of 145,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,729. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $224.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.