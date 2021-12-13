Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 12,800 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank grew its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $2,270,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $170.46 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $113.79 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

