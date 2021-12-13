Westwood Management Corp IL Has $226,000 Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Magna International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA opened at $79.84 on Monday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

