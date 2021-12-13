Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 29 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,973.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,755.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

