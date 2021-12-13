William Blair Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $11.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.51. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

