WINk (WIN) Price Up 5% This Week

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.88 or 0.00460550 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.