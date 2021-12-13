Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $6.56 million and $16,059.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00056200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

