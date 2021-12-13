Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.54

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $6.46 million and approximately $46,402.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.26 or 0.00316513 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00087897 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00127690 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002067 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002959 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,892,175 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

