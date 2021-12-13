YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth about $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in YETI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,664. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

