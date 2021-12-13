Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Capitalization Tops $341.67 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $341.67 million and $50.42 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for $4.95 or 0.00010510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.71 or 0.08042078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.47 or 1.00080986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00076407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,075,036 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.