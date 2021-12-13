Young Boys Fan Token (YBO) 1-Day Volume Tops $53,773.00

Young Boys Fan Token (CURRENCY:YBO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Young Boys Fan Token has a market cap of $671,260.53 and approximately $53,773.00 worth of Young Boys Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Young Boys Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Young Boys Fan Token has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.18 or 0.08022931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,796.38 or 1.00033502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00076593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Profile

Young Boys Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,392 coins.

Young Boys Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Young Boys Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

