YUMMY (YUMMY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.38 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 13th. YUMMY has a market cap of $7.38 million and $209,607.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.68 or 0.07998767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,003.35 or 0.99920523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 785,572,452,739 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

