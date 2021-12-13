Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.21. AGCO posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

AGCO stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.04. The stock had a trading volume of 731,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,175. AGCO has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

