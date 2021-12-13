Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

DMTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,995 shares of company stock valued at $92,208 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DermTech by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 852,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in DermTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

