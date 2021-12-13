Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $692.34 Million

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce sales of $692.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $687.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $697.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $568.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.58. 3,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,429. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.05.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

