Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Dover posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.82. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $178.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

