Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to announce $8.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.35 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $33.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.92 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.07 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

EXC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $54.14. 7,195,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,006. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

