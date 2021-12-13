Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

