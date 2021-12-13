Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Therapeutics.

Get Omega Therapeutics alerts:

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMGA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Therapeutics (OMGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.