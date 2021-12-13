Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.61 Billion

Brokerages expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $9.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.75 billion and the highest is $11.32 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $5.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $38.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $41.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $46.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of NYSE PAA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 621,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 457,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.