Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to Announce $18.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $18.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $16.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $21.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $9.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $70.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $67.04 to $73.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $50.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.50 to $65.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.53.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,683 shares of company stock worth $29,922,211. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN stock traded down $19.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,333. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $610.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

