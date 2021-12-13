Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Safe Bulkers posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,649. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

