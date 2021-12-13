Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will announce $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $6.41 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of AGLE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.77. 277,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

